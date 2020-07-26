Unlock 3.0: Movie theatres, gyms likely to reopen while schools and metro to remain closed

Unlock 3.0: Ahead of the completion of unlock 2.0 on Friday, July 31, as per the sources, the government is said to be preparing the guidelines for the unlock 3.0, which would come into effect from August 1. As part of phased easing if restrictions, Unlock 3.0 would further ease the restrictions on few more sectors, which is being worked by the government.

However, so far many sectors have gone ven exempted but this time the government is contemplating to reopen cinema theatres and gyms with some strict precautionary measures such as social distancing and sanitisation. On the other hand, it is is likely that the restrictions over metro trains and schools. The HRD ministry has reportedly begun consultation with states chaired by Anita Karwal Secretary of School Education over the reopening of schools. Earlier, the minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the department would seek the parents feedback. But the parents are against the opening of schools.

As the government is contemplating to open cinema theatres, the IB ministry consulted with the owners of cinema halls before presenting the proposal where the owners of cinema halls are in support to the resumption of theatres with 50 per cent seating capacity. It is revealed that the ministry sought the owners to open theatres with 25 per cent seating capacity following social distancing protocols.

However, the centre would give authority to the states to frame their own guidelines depending on the outbreak of coronavirus and number of cases.