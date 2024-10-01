Unqualified Medical Student Arrested For Fatal Surgery In Kerala Hospital

A shocking case of medical malpractice has emerged from Kerala, where an unqualified individual masquerading as a Resident Medical Officer (RMO) performed a cardiac procedure, resulting in a patient's death. The Kerala Police have arrested the accused, who had not even completed the second year of his MBBS program.

The incident, which occurred on September 23 at a private hospital in Kozhikode district, has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the verification of medical credentials. The victim, 60-year-old Vinod Kumar, was admitted with severe chest pain and breathlessness but succumbed shortly after receiving treatment.

Dr. Ashwin, the deceased's son, expressed disbelief upon learning that the RMO responsible for his father's care was merely a second-year medical student. "He enrolled in 2011 and still hasn't cleared his second professional MBBS exams. How could someone so unqualified be entrusted with my father's life—or anyone's life?" he questioned.

The hospital has admitted to a lapse in their verification process. The accused, identified as Abu Abraham Luke, has been dismissed from his position. Hospital authorities defended their hiring decision, stating they had followed standard procedures by checking Luke's medical registration number. They noted his previous employment at other hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram, which had apparently not raised any red flags.

"He was highly regarded, with patients even canceling appointments if he wasn't available. His behavior and respect from patients left no room for doubt," a hospital representative explained.

This incident highlights critical gaps in the healthcare system's ability to verify medical qualifications and underscores the potential dangers of inadequate screening processes. It has prompted calls for more stringent verification measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.