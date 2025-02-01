‘Unurum’ festival held at Fakir Mohan varsity

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of three-day international festival ‘Unurum’ was inaugurated on Fakir Mohan University campus on Wednesday. The word ‘Unurum’ is a Mundari term meaning ‘identity.’ The festival is a symbol of art, culture and literature.

Addressing a gathering, Vice ChancellorSantosh Kumar Tripathyemphasised the essential role of art and culture in life. He acknowledged the contribution of artistes in making it happen. The artistes should be recognised for their creativity, hard work and talent, the Vice Chancellor said. Festival like ‘Unurum’ can offer platforms to people in creative fields and recognise and promote their talents.

Fakir Mohan Sahitya Parishad president Subash Chandra Patra said festival like ‘Unurum’ promote self-discovery and cultural importance.Nepali artiste Jaya Sharma and Sri Lankan dancer Chandani Kasturi Arachchi highlighted the importance of preserving art and culture. They said without cultural development, no nation can be truly civilised, fully educated and recognised in global platform.

Chowdhury Satyabrata Nanda, a keynote speaker, said ‘Unurum’ serves as anexcellent platform for students and art enthusiasts to express their cultural identity. Postgraduate Council president Bhaskar Behera said ‘Unurum’ is not just a festival but a harmonious amalgamation of various celebrations. University Registrar Kukumina Das said while individuals may not live forever, the cultural values they foster remain eternal.

Artistes from various countries participated in the festival, which included activities such as craft fairs, book fairs, poetry sessions and storytelling events aimed at promoting art and cultural values.