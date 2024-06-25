Live
- Sreeleela brand ambassador of Chennai’s Amrita Group
- Three Dead in Separate Road Accidents in Telangana
- AP Government Allows Ticket Rate Hike for Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'
- Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief
- GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani
- JC orders control of tomato, onion prices
- Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
- Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis
- Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State
- Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office
Just In
Unusual: SC on Kejriwal order
Highlights
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "unusual" the Delhi High Court's decision of reserving the order while granting interim stay on the operation of the trial court's order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which fixed June 26 for hearing Kejriwal's plea against the interim stay granted by the high court at the time of reserving its verdict on ED's plea said, "Normally, on stay applications, orders are not reserved. They are passed at the hearing itself, on the spot. So, it is a bit unusual."
