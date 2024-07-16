Live
Just In
UP: 4 cops suspended after youth who fled police station found dead
Banda (UP): Four police personnel have been suspended and an FIR was lodged against them after a man, who fled from a police station, was later found dead on railway tracks in Chitrakoot district.
Anshu (27) was brought to the Manikpur police station on Sunday for allegedly creating a ruckus in an inebriated state during a Moharram procession, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.
The CCTV footage of the police station revealed that Anshu was brought there on an e-rickshaw at 7 pm on Sunday. Within nine minutes, he was seen running outside, he said.
The SP said that the personnel at the police station made no effort to try and find the youth.
Later the body of the youth was found on the railway tracks nearby.
The suspended police personnel include SHO Vinod Shukla, head constable Veer Singh, and constables Pramod Paswan and Ankit Rajput and an FIR has also been lodged against them.