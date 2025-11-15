UP CM pays tribute to Birsa Munda

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid rich tribute to tribal freedom fighter and social reformer Birsa Munda on the eve of his birth anniversary.In an X post in Hindi, Adityanath said, “My respected citizens of the state, Jai Johar! The life of ‘Dharti Aba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji is a source of inspiration for public awakening for respect, equality, and self-respect.”

“On the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda Ji, the great hero of the freedom struggle, I pay my heartfelt tributes to him,” he wrote. Adityanath also wished the people of the state on the eve of ‘Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas’.

Birsa Munda was born in 1875 in the present-day Jharkhand. He led a tribal uprising against the British.He died at the age of 25 while in custody.