UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Crisis Management During Maha Kumbh Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended his administration's handling of the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, explaining that officials acted decisively to provide medical assistance while deliberately managing information to prevent widespread panic among the eight crore devotees present.

Speaking to Indian Institute of Management and Indian Postal Service officials in Lucknow, Adityanath explained, "We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted as panic could have worsened the situation." The stampede at Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a significant bathing day, resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

The Chief Minister detailed how he personally intervened to postpone the scheduled 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip) by the 13 Akhadas following the incident, coordinating with religious leaders to resume the ritual later in the day after the affected area was cleared. By noon, officials had evacuated the Sangam area, allowing the bathing ritual to resume by 2:30 pm.

Emphasizing leadership principles, Adityanath stated, "In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control." He highlighted the importance of effective coordination among all stakeholders during crisis situations.

The Chief Minister also addressed improvements made to the Maha Kumbh since previous editions, including enhanced sanitation facilities, better infrastructure, and expanded crowd management training for police personnel. With an estimated 66 crore pilgrims attending this year's event, Adityanath pointed to its economic benefits and international recognition, noting visits from global dignitaries including "the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, governors, chief ministers, 74 ambassadors and high commissioners."

Adityanath concluded by framing the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of national unity that transcends social divisions, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."