UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects 'bhoomi Pujan' preparations in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh: State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ram Janmaboomi in Ayodhya to inspect the 'bhoomi pujan' preparations. District administration officials and members of Ram Temple trust accompanied Adityanath.



He held a review meeting with officials for the ground breaking ceremony of Ram Temple and PM Modi's visit next month. During the visit, the UP CM is also offered prayers to Hanumagarhi Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of other political stalwarts are expected to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony which will be held on August 5. According to reports, PM Modi may lay down one of the five silvers bricks inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be 161-feet tall which is 20-feet more than the original design prepared in 1988. Speaking on this, architect of the temple Nikhil Sompura said, "The earlier design was prepared in 1988. As 30 years are passed, the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet."

In the interim, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the PIL filed by an RTI activist seeking directions to defer the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held on August 5 for the foundation stone laying of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The petition claimed that the organisers have invited more than 300 people in the ceremony which will violate the norms of Covid-19, such as social distancing, issued to contain the spread of the Corona virus.