UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers police jobs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under special 'Agnipath' scheme -- will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

"@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country)," Adityanath tweeted. He said, "the double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed for the uplift of the youth and to secure their future. Jai Hind!"