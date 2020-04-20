 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > National

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's father passes away at 89 in Delhi AIIMS

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi
Highlights

Amidst of national-wide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht has passed away at 89 years while...

Amidst of national-wide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht has passed away at 89 years while undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS on Monday (April 20).

According to sources, Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to AIIMS on March 15th after his health condition was critical. He was suffering from kidney and liver problem and was under the supervision of doctors under the department of gastrology.

In a Twitter post, ANI UP tweeted that "CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic - Additional Chief Secretary Home)."



Yogi's father was shifted to ICU and was put on a ventilator after his health condition worsened on Sunday. It's reported that Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories