Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's father passes away at 89 in Delhi AIIMS

Amidst of national-wide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht has passed away at 89 years while undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS on Monday (April 20).

According to sources, Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to AIIMS on March 15th after his health condition was critical. He was suffering from kidney and liver problem and was under the supervision of doctors under the department of gastrology.

In a Twitter post, ANI UP tweeted that "CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic - Additional Chief Secretary Home)."





CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic - Additional Chief Secretary Home) pic.twitter.com/vG6hUqDBch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020





Yogi's father was shifted to ICU and was put on a ventilator after his health condition worsened on Sunday. It's reported that Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger.