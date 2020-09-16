UP Congress forms panels for 8 Assembly bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has set up three-committees for each of the eight Assembly segments where by-elections are scheduled to be held in the coming weeks.

The committees will visit the Assembly segments and shortlist a panel of candidates. The constituencies where by-elections are to be held include Ghatampur, Malhani, Deoria, Bangarmau, Tundla, Amroha, Bulandshahr and Rampur.



Former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya is leading the committee for Ghatampur while former MP Rashid Alvi will lead the panel for Rampur. Former MLA Ajay Rai is in-charge of Malhani while Nadeem Javed will be in-charge of Deoria.



Former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui is in-charge of the panel for Tundla and former MP Harendra Malik will oversee Bulandshahr. Former MP Praveen Aron will shortlist candidates for Amroha and Sohail Akhtar Ansari is in-charge of Bangarmau.

