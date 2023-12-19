Live
UP Congress wants Rahul, Priyanka, Kharge to contest from state
Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh has urged senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the state.
UPCC president Ajay Rai said the state "is their home besides being the core of India’s political destiny".
"Therefore, on behalf of the cadres, workers and the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli, we have urged the leadership to take the poll plunge from here.”
He said that Rahul Gandhi even compared Uttar Pradesh with Telangana's success story.
“Congress was number three in Telangana, but hard work does not go in vain. The fortune has now changed in our favour,” he quoted Rahul as saying.
On a possible seat sharing with the INDIA alliance partners, Rai said: “The decision on this count has been reserved by the leadership. Whatever they will decide will be followed by us in the state.”
Rai has also invited Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge to join the Uttar Pradesh Jodo Yatra that begins on Wednesday.
However, there is no confirmation yet of their participation in the yatra.