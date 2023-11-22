  • Menu
UP: Five-year-old girl dies after falling into hot kheer vessel

UP: Five-year-old girl dies after falling into hot kheer vessel
In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl died after falling into hot kheer vessel in a village Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

Kushinagar: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl died after falling into hot kheer vessel in a village Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

The incident took place on Tuesday during the culmination of Chhath puja in the house of Ashok Yadav.

As the family was preparing for the feast, Kavya, who was playing nearby, accidentally tripped and fell into large pot in which kheer was being cooked.

The family took her to the community health centre from where the doctors referred her to the district hospital. She was declared dead by doctors.

