UP Government Proposed Rs 3600 Crore For Dostributing Tablets And Smart Phones Under Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Scheme

In the Budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Yogi Adityanath administration on Wednesday proposed allocating Rs 3600 crore for the distribution of tablets and smartphones to schools as part of the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran programme.
In a significant investment in infrastructure, the government allocated a budget of Rs 21159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges, and Rs 6209 crore has been proposed for the maintenance of existing ones.
The government recommended spending Rs 200 crore to establish unity malls to encourage the promotion of One District-One Product (ODOP) and handicraft products. Additionally, the government suggested spending Rs 120 crore to establish cow conservation centres and Rs 750 crore to care for stray animals.