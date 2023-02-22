UP Government Proposed Rs 3600 Crore For Dostributing Tablets And Smart Phones Under Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Scheme

In the Budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Yogi Adityanath administration on Wednesday proposed allocating Rs 3600 crore for the distribution of tablets and smartphones to schools as part of the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran programme.



In an effort to encourage young entrepreneurs to launch agri-tech start-ups in rural areas, the government also suggested Rs 20 crore for an Agricultural Accelerator Fund.

Suresh Khanna, who presented the budget to the UP Vidhan Sabha, the jobless rate in the state was 14.4% in 2016 but has since dropped to 4.2%. According to Khanna, a proposal for the construction of the first phases of the Jhansi link-expressway and Chitrakoot link-expressway has been prepared for Rs 235 crore. He added that a budget of Rs 550 crore has been suggested for the Defence Corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway projects. According to Finance Minister, who presented the budget to the UP Vidhan Sabha, the jobless rate in the state was 14.4% in 2016 but has since dropped to 4.2%. According to Khanna, a proposal for the construction of the first phases of the Jhansi link-expressway and Chitrakoot link-expressway has been prepared for Rs 235 crore. He added that a budget of Rs 550 crore has been suggested for the Defence Corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway projects.

In a significant investment in infrastructure, the government allocated a budget of Rs 21159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges, and Rs 6209 crore has been proposed for the maintenance of existing ones.



He announced a proposal for Rs. 1120 crore for the Divyang pension programme and Rs. 7248 crore for the old age/farmers pension schemes. He added that 14 new medical colleges in the state are scheduled to be built and operated for a total of Rs 2491 crore. There are currently 8528 MBBS places available throughout the state's medical universities and colleges, both public and private. In addition, these medical colleges and universities offer 2847 post-graduate places.

The government recommended spending Rs 200 crore to establish unity malls to encourage the promotion of One District-One Product (ODOP) and handicraft products. Additionally, the government suggested spending Rs 120 crore to establish cow conservation centres and Rs 750 crore to care for stray animals.