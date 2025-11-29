UP Govt to stop accepting Aadhaar as proof of birth

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday instructed all departments to stop accepting Aadhaar cards as proof of birth or date of birth, citing that it doesn't serve as a birth certificate.

The Planning Department's special secretary, Amit Singh

Bansal, issued the order, emphasising that Aadhaar cards aren't birth certificates and shouldn't be used as such.

This change affects how individuals prove their age or birthdate in the state. This move aims to clarify the document's purpose and avoid confusion.

The directive follows communication from the Unique Identification

Authority of India (UIDAI), which clarified that Aadhaar does not qualify as an approved document for confirming date of birth.