UP Govt to stop accepting Aadhaar as proof of birth

  • Created On:  29 Nov 2025 11:33 AM IST
UP Govt to stop accepting Aadhaar as proof of birth
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday instructed all departments to stop accepting Aadhaar cards as proof of birth or date of birth, citing that it doesn't serve as a birth certificate.

The Planning Department's special secretary, Amit Singh

Bansal, issued the order, emphasising that Aadhaar cards aren't birth certificates and shouldn't be used as such.

This change affects how individuals prove their age or birthdate in the state. This move aims to clarify the document's purpose and avoid confusion.

The directive follows communication from the Unique Identification

Authority of India (UIDAI), which clarified that Aadhaar does not qualify as an approved document for confirming date of birth.

Aadhaar Misuse PreventionUP Government OrderDate of Birth VerificationUIDAI ClarificationDocument Authentication Rules

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

