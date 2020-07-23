UP journalist Vikram Joshi succumbs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of journalist Vikram Joshi who died on Wednesday after being shot by miscreants over an eve teasing incident.

The chief minister's office said that the deceased journalist's wife would be given a government job and the children would be provided free education.

Joshi, was attacked when he was returning from his sister's house along with his two daughters on a motorbike on Monday night. He suffered a bullet injury on his head after assailants opened fire at him near his residence.

The doctor of a private hospital monitoring Joshi said the journalist suffered excessive brain damage due to the bullet injury.