UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Azam Khan in Sitapur jail

Highlights
Sitapur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met senior party leader Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh.
Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, is in jail in connection with the fake birth certificate case.
The meeting lasted over an hour.
According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is said to have discussed with Azam Khan the choice of candidate for the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, which is considered as the latter's stronghold.
The SP chief was accompanied by other party leaders including national secretary Anup Gupta and party spokesman Anand Bhadauria.
Details are awaited.
