UP to amend PWD rules, increase officers’ powers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a major overhaul of the Public Works Department, sanctioning a fivefold increase in the financial powers of PWD officers and a comprehensive revision of the engineers’ service structure.

Marking the first such reform in three decades, the move is aimed at granting greater autonomy to officers, reducing dependence on higher-level approvals, and expediting processes like tendering, contracting, and project execution, an official statement said on Friday

At a PWD review meeting, it was noted that financial powers were last revised in 1995, while construction costs have risen over 5.5 times since then, as per the Cost Inflation Index.

Adityanath said the revision was essential to improve administrative efficiency, ensure timely project execution, and uphold financial discipline, according to the statement.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that the financial limits for civil works will be increased up to five times and for electrical and mechanical works at least two times.

The chief minister emphasised that the reform will enhance both transparency and accountability in departmental functioning, it noted.

Under the new system, the chief engineer can now approve works up to Rs 10 crore, up from Rs 2 crore; the Superintending Engineer up to Rs 5 crore, up from Rs 1 crore; and the Executive Engineer up to Rs 2 crore, up from Rs 40 lakh. Assistant Engineers will also receive limited authority to approve tenders and minor works.

The chief minister said this reform will expedite projects, reduce delays in approvals, and ensure greater administrative efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

The meeting also approved key amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Engineer Service (PWD) (Higher) Rules, 1990, restructuring the electrical and mechanical cadres, it said.

A new post of Chief Engineer (Level-1) has been created, while the number of Chief Engineer (Level-2) and Superintending Engineer positions has been increased. The revised rules clearly define the promotion process, pay scales, and service conditions, making the cadre structure more transparent and organised, it added.