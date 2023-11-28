UP to have country’s first Telecom Centre of Excellence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation of the ‘Telecom Centre of Excellence', acclaimed as the country's first, in Saharanpur on December 5.



According to a government spokesperson, the centre will conduct research on connecting 5G with artificial intelligence (AI) and launching 6G. It is proposed to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore on IIT Roorkee campus in Saharanpur.

He said that the initiative will boost innovation and development in the field of telecommunications besides providing significant employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

The spokesperson said that the main objective of the centre is to develop and promote new technology in the field of telecom. It will function as a hub for research and development, while providing assistance to experts in various fields and aiding in problem-solving through modern technology.

In addition to this, research will be conducted on 5G, focusing on its suitable applications in various areas such as e-learning, education, agriculture, and satellite communication.

"The goal is to upgrade and enhance these sectors using 5G technology. Furthermore, 5G will be linked to AI to develop new devices and technologies," he said.

The spokesperson said that the initiative will attract domestic and international investments to Saharanpur, while creating a strong ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The research and development activities undertaken by the centre of excellence will lead to the creation of new products, services and technologies that can be commercialized and distributed globally.

The centre will contribute to the development of indigenous 5G and 6G technology while reducing India's dependence on foreign technology and enhancing competitiveness in the global market.

Moreover, it will serve as a platform for training and skill development in the telecom sector, offering practical experiences and opportunities for students, researchers and industry professionals.

--IANS

amita/prw