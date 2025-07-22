UPCAR Celebrates 36th Foundation Day with Seminar on Agricultural Future of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council (UPCAR) commemorated its 36th Foundation Day today at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow, with a dual celebration: the 'Agricultural Scientist Appreciation Ceremony' and a national seminar titled “Agriculture–Developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047.” The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior ministers and eminent agricultural scientists.

The program aimed to promote agricultural innovation and transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed agricultural state by 2047. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the event as the chief guest, and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi presided over the ceremony.

Captain Vikas Gupta, Secretary and President of UPCAR, delivered the welcome address following the ceremonial lamp lighting. In his keynote speech, Surya Pratap Shahi emphasized the pivotal role agriculture plays in driving state development and economic progress.

During the appreciation ceremony, Chief Minister Adityanath conferred the Upkar and Upas awards upon distinguished agricultural scientists and researchers for their exemplary contributions to the sector. A special publication related to agricultural progress was also released.

A technical session followed, chaired by Ravinder, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh. Co-chaired by Dr. A.K. Singh, Vice-Chancellor, CSAUAT, Kanpur, and convened by Dr. Parmendra Singh, DDG, Upkar, it facilitated expert-led discussions on sustainable models and futuristic approaches to farming.

Prominent presentations during the event include:

Dr. A.K. Singh, (RLBKAU, Jhansi): "Prospects for Agricultural Growth in Bundelkhand."; Dr. D.K. Singh (GBPUAT, Pantnagar): "Natural Farming and Its Socioeconomic Benefits.": Dr. P.L. Saroj (CISH, Lucknow): "Horticulture for Health and Prosperity."; Dr. Rajeev Kumar (IARI, New Delhi): "Integrated Farming System (IFS) for Sustainability."; Dr. Shushant Srivastava (NDUAT, Ayodhya): "The Role of Livestock in Agricultural Development."; Dr. H.N. Singh (GBPUAT): "Analysis of Uttar Pradesh’s Current Agricultural Landscape," and P.S. Ojha: "The Role of Farmers' Producer Organizations (FPOs) in Agricultural Commercialization."

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Parmendra Singh, marking a renewed commitment to agricultural advancement in Uttar Pradesh.