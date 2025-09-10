  • Menu
UPI Transaction Limit Increased to ₹10 Lakh – Pay Big Seamlessly from 15th September

Good news for UPI users! From 15th September, NPCI raised the UPI transaction limit to ₹10 lakh in 24 hours. Make high-value payments like insurance and investments faster and easier.

From 15th September, UPI users can send up to ₹10 lakh in a day. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) made this change, which is great news for anyone who needs to make big payments.

Now, whether you are paying insurance, investing in stocks, or sending large amounts for other purposes, UPI makes it faster and easier. You don’t have to split payments or wait for multiple transfers—everything can be done in one go.

UPI is already loved for being simple and quick, and this update makes it even more useful for daily life and big transactions. With secure and smooth payments for large amounts, digital transactions are becoming smarter and more convenient for everyone.

