Uproar in Bihar Legislative Council as CM Nitish Kumar lashes out at Opposition

The Bihar Legislative Council witnessed high drama and sharp exchanges on Monday as opposition MLCs created a ruckus during the proceedings over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant and an incident in Darbhanga.

Amid the uproar, Leader of the House and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood up and strongly reprimanded the opposition, particularly targeting members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), including former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Addressing the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “You people have done nothing. You only know how to create a ruckus. And these three women who are making noise — what do they know? Do they know anything at all? What does this girl know?”

He made the remark while pointing towards former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, triggering further protests from opposition members.

The Chief Minister accused the RJD of hypocrisy on women’s issues, saying, “Have the people on that side ever promoted any woman? Have they done any work for women at all?”

He asserted that his government has worked consistently for inclusive development, especially for women, and said that strict action is taken against anyone who disrupts law and order.

Nitish Kumar added that opposition members who only create disturbances in the House should also face action.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Bihar’s progress is rooted in collective development and cooperation, stating that governance decisions are taken with everyone’s welfare in mind.

He urged opposition legislators to perform their constitutional duties instead of indulging in disruptions.

During the chaos, Rabri Devi demanded Nitish Kumar’s resignation, citing the recent NEET aspirant death case and the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Darbhanga.

She alleged that there is no district in Bihar where girls are safe.

As tensions escalated, slogans of “Nitish Kumar hay hay” echoed inside the House, further intensifying the confrontation between the treasury benches and the opposition.

The proceedings were repeatedly disrupted as heated exchanges continued, reflecting the charged political atmosphere surrounding law and order and women’s safety in Bihar.