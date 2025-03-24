Uproar in Bihar legislative council over national anthem row involving Nitish Kumar

Patna: The National Anthem controversy was raked up in the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday when RJD MLC Sunil Singh accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of disrespecting the anthem.

During the national anthem on March 20, CM Nitish Kumar was seen talking to his Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar while the anthem was being played.

Gesturing and tapping Deepak Kumar, had made him visibly uncomfortable. Nitish Kumar was also seen laughing and folding hands to greet someone midway through the national anthem.

Raising the issue during the question hour in Legislative Council on Monday, Singh demanded a discussion, alleging that the Chief Minister’s actions had tarnished the state's reputation.

Sunil Singh claimed that Nitish Kumar had "insulted the National Anthem", referencing a viral video from March 20, where the CM was allegedly seen behaving strangely during the anthem. He urged the Council to allow a debate on the issue, calling it a matter of state dignity.

In response, Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh firmly rejected the demand for discussion, stating that it was an attempt to malign Bihar.

"Bihar's reputation has improved after great difficulty. Do you want to tarnish it once again?" the Chairman questioned.

He categorically ruled out any further debate on the matter. Sunil Singh replied to the council’s chairman, he stated, "It is not me but Nitish Kumar who is tarnishing Bihar’s reputation by insulting the National Anthem." Singh asserted.

This is not the first time the issue has sparked controversy. On Friday, both the Legislative Assembly and the Council witnessed a massive uproar from RJD, Congress, and Left party legislators demanding an apology from Nitish Kumar.

The protest forced the adjournment of the House. The opposition has been relentless in attacking Nitish Kumar since the video surfaced, making it a key political flashpoint in Bihar.

As the 2025 Assembly elections approach, such controversies are expected to further intensify the political battle between the ruling and opposition parties.