UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result Expected Soon, Check Cut-Off Trends and CSAT Analysis

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results soon. The exam was held on May 25, 2025, at various centres across the country.

Once released, the results will be available on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The PDF will include the roll numbers of candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

Past Year Trends for Reference

Looking at previous years:

In 2024, the exam was held on June 16, and the result was declared on July 1.

In 2023, the exam took place on May 28, and the result came out on June 12.

Based on this pattern, the 2025 results are expected by mid to late June.

Cut-Off Trends From 2024

Last year, the cut-off marks increased, indicating tougher competition. The cut-offs were:

General Category: 87.98

OBC: 87.28

EWS: 85.92

This shows that aspirants needed higher scores to qualify for the next stage.

CSAT 2025 Seen as Most Difficult

Experts said the CSAT 2025 paper was very difficult — maybe the hardest in the past few years.

Normally, the CSAT paper is only used to check if a candidate qualifies (passes). But this year, it was so tough that it worked more like a test to remove (eliminate) many candidates.

The paper had a few tough questions on reading comprehension, logical thinking, and data analysis. Even students who had prepared well found it very challenging.