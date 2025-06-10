Live
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result Expected Soon, Check Cut-Off Trends and CSAT Analysis
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025 results shortly.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results soon. The exam was held on May 25, 2025, at various centres across the country.
Once released, the results will be available on the official website — upsc.gov.in. The PDF will include the roll numbers of candidates who qualify for the UPSC CSE Mains 2025.
Past Year Trends for Reference
Looking at previous years:
In 2024, the exam was held on June 16, and the result was declared on July 1.
In 2023, the exam took place on May 28, and the result came out on June 12.
Based on this pattern, the 2025 results are expected by mid to late June.
Cut-Off Trends From 2024
Last year, the cut-off marks increased, indicating tougher competition. The cut-offs were:
General Category: 87.98
OBC: 87.28
EWS: 85.92
This shows that aspirants needed higher scores to qualify for the next stage.
CSAT 2025 Seen as Most Difficult
Experts said the CSAT 2025 paper was very difficult — maybe the hardest in the past few years.
Normally, the CSAT paper is only used to check if a candidate qualifies (passes). But this year, it was so tough that it worked more like a test to remove (eliminate) many candidates.
The paper had a few tough questions on reading comprehension, logical thinking, and data analysis. Even students who had prepared well found it very challenging.