Urban Development: Punjab Cabinet gives nod to stilt-plus-four floors

Chandigarh: In an initiative aimed at giving a fillip to urban development by allowing the construction of stilt-plus-four floors in all new constructions, the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, gave its nod to the Punjab Unified Building Rules of 2025.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the building rules aim to introduce a comprehensive and uniform regulatory framework governing building and development activities across the state.

These rules apply equally to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Local Government, ensuring consistency and simplification in approvals and enforcement.

The key reforms focus on ease of doing business, efficient land utilisation, and vertical urban growth. These rules will stipulate raising the permissible height for low-rise buildings from 15m to 21m and enabling third-party self-certification for plan approval and completion.