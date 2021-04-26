US, Australia help India with Oxygen 

Chennai/Delhi/Sydney: The meeting of all recognised political parties chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday decided to allow operation of Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months with the power supplied by the state utility.

India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Active cases in the ongoing second wave in India may peak at 38-48 lakh between May 14-18 and daily new infections could hit a high of 4.4 lakh from May 4-8, according to a mathematical model by IIT scientists who have revised their projections upwards.

Time has come to wear face mask at home too, Dr VK Paul of NITI Ayog said on Covid-19 situation . "There has been miss information being circulated around this, Covid 19 Vaccination can be administered during mensuration period," he said.

Poland is sending vaccines this week to have its diplomats in India immunised against COVID-19.

A Polish diplomat was evacuated Sunday from New Delhi in serious condition, together with his sick pregnant wife and four children, and brought to hospitals in Warsaw.

An Air India flight brought 318 oxygen concentrators to New Delhi from New York on Monday.

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the Centre also announced that two containers to transport medical oxygen are being imported from Dubai. Australia will send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment to India as part of an immediate support package to the country which is battling with the latest surge of the COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday.