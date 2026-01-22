US man’s iphone snatched in Chandni Chowk; accused held

A 33-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly snatching an iPhone of a US national in Chandni Chowk area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on January 15 while the victim, Jing Teng (37), a resident of Somerville, Massachusetts, was shopping in the market.

A man on a scooter snatched Teng’s mobile phone in front of Omaxe Mall and fled from the spot. An FIR on subsequently filed at the Kotwali police station on January 16.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said a focused and time-bound investigation was ordered given the involvement of a foreign national.

“A special team was constituted to analyse footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras near the crime scene. Clear visuals showed the accused committing the snatching and being chased by the victim,” the DCP said.

The images were circulated among local sources, leading to the identification of the suspect as Tausif alias Toshif, a resident of the Ajmeri Gate area.

The police said Tausif is listed “bad character” at Kamla Market police station with a long criminal record.

Based on inputs, raids were conducted at several possible hideouts and the accused was apprehended on January 19 from the GB Road area.

Police said he was allegedly preparing to commit another crime at the time of his arrest.

During interrogation, Tausif admitted to the snatching. The stolen iPhone 14 Pro was recovered from his residence and the scooter used in the offence, which belongs to his father, was seized.

The accused also confessed to snatching another mobile phone near the Old Delhi Railway Station on January 12. The police verified that an e-FIR for that incident had already been filed at the Lahori Gate police station, leading to the solving of two snatching cases with this arrest.