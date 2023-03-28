US Says They Are Watching Rahul Gandhi's Case

Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, said on Monday that the US engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression. He added that the US is keeping an eye on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's case as it progresses through Indian courts.



In response to a question about Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Indian Parliament, he stated in a press conference that respect for the rule of law and judicial independence as it is a crucial component of any democracy. He remarked that he is watching Gandhi's case. In order to strengthen both of the democracies, Vedant Patel said that they continue to emphasise the value of democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.



When asked if the US is interacting with India or Rahul Gandhi, he responded that he doesn't have any specific engagements to read out, but as you are probably aware, some of these have been covered by this department for a while. He also said that it is normal and standard for us to interact with members of opposition parties in any country where they have bilateral relationships.



This development comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was given a two-year prison sentence by a Surat court on Thursday in a defamation case involving his remark about the "Modi surname" he made in 2019 at an election rally in Karnataka. Later on Friday, Congressman Rahul Gandhi was declared ineligible to serve as a Member of Parliament (MP) as of the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case related to his remark about the "Modi surname." Rahul Gandhi had served as an MP for the Kerala district of Wayanad.