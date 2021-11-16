US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West visits Delhi

New Delhi: US's newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West visited New Delhi on Tuesday.

Here he met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that during talks with Shringla, Thomas shared his views on issues of common interest and recent developments in Afghanistan.

Sources said Thomas's meeting with the NSA and the Finance Secretary was focused on the current developments in Afghanistan.