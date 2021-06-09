Users Can Rectify Their Errors In The Covid Vaccination Certificates

The Union Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccination recipients can now use the CoWin portal to correct inaccuracies and errors in their vaccination certificates. The CoWin platform now includes a new function called "Raise an Issue."

If there is a problem on their Covid-19 vaccination certificates, users can now correct their name, year of birth, and gender. The certificate, however, can only be altered once.





Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to https://t.co/S3pUoouB6p and Raise an Issue. @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva @MoHFW_INDIA @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W32yUGr8Jx — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 8, 2021

According to a tweet from the Aarogya Setu's Twitter account, if unintended inaccuracies have appeared on anyone's Cowin vaccination certificates, people can now correct them. For instance, their name, year of birth, and gender. The procedure of correcting the information included going to http://cowin.gov.in/ and clicking on the 'Raise an Issue' button.

Here's how to fix mistakes on your Covid-19 vaccination certificate:

• Click on www.cowin.gov.in

• Enter your 10-digit phone number to log in

• Go to Account Information

• You'll see a 'Raise an Issue' button if you've received your first or second dose

• There will be options you want to correct under "Correction in certificate." Click on the error that needs to be fixed.