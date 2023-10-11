Utkal Alumina organises multi-speciality health camp

Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Limited, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group, organised a Multi-speciality Health Camp recently at Nuagaon village of Maikanch gram panchayat in Kashipur block in association with Punaruthan Voluntary Organisation.

Providing specialty healthcare services to the villagers who are unable to access health services was the main purpose of the programme. Around 719 patients from 36 peripheral villages of Utkal Alumina availed of the medical services in the health camp. Specialised treatments in eye care, gynaecology and skin were provided. The patients also availed of free of cost medical consultation and medicines. The event was attended by specialist doctors, community leaders, medical personnel, government officers, police personnel and officials of Utkal Alumina.The inaugural event was attended by Utkal Medical Services Head Dr Arindam Roychoudhury, CSR & CR Utkal Alumina Head Lopamudra Mishra and specialist doctors among others.