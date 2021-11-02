  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invites Kishan Reddy for Ayodhya Deepotsav

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invites Kishan Reddy for Ayodhya Deepotsav
x

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invites Kishan Reddy for Ayodhya Deepotsav

Highlights

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy following an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Ayodhya Deepotsav on the occasion of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3.

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy following an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Ayodhya Deepotsav on the occasion of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3.

About 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit all over Ayodhya city. Around nine lakh earthen laps will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of River Sarayu and three lakh in various parts of the city. Diwali is celebrated marking the occasion of welcoming Lord Rama with his wife Sita, along with his brother Lakshman returning from 14 years of exile after the defeat of Ravana in Lanka.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav will enthrall with a rally of folk artists, tableaus depicting various episodes of Ramayana, perform Sarayu Harathi, 3D holographic show, projection mapping, thematic laser show, staging of Ram Leela.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X