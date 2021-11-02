Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invites Kishan Reddy for Ayodhya Deepotsav

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy following an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Ayodhya Deepotsav on the occasion of Diwali in Ayodhya on November 3.

About 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit all over Ayodhya city. Around nine lakh earthen laps will be lit at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of River Sarayu and three lakh in various parts of the city. Diwali is celebrated marking the occasion of welcoming Lord Rama with his wife Sita, along with his brother Lakshman returning from 14 years of exile after the defeat of Ravana in Lanka.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav will enthrall with a rally of folk artists, tableaus depicting various episodes of Ramayana, perform Sarayu Harathi, 3D holographic show, projection mapping, thematic laser show, staging of Ram Leela.