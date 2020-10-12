Uttar Pradesh: Congress worker thrashed for opposing party ticket to 'rapist'

Deoria: A woman Congress worker in Uttar Pradesh was thrashed at an internal meeting of the party after she objected to the nomination of the party candidate from Deoria, saying he is a accused in a rape case. "On the one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras woman, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," news agency ANI quoted Tara Devi Yadav as saying.

Cellphone videos that are being widely circulated show Tara Devi being punched and pushed around by a group of men. She was finally rescued by a couple of others who led her away.

In her complaint to the police, Tara Devi has named Congress district president Dharmendra Singh, vice president Ajay Singh and two others for the attack. She has also accused them of abusing and molesting her.

The Townhall for the by-polls is being held in Deoria, where the Congress has named Mukund Bhaskar as the candidate for the seat which was left vacant after death of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh.

There were allegations that Tara Devi -- who came to the meet with three other women party workers -- threw a bouquet at the party's national secretary Sachin Nayak. Soon a fight started during which the woman was hit.

"We wanted the party to reconsider its decision," Tara Devi was quoted as saying by ANI. "I didn't hit Sachin Nayak. I just wanted to ask why he (Mukund Bhaskar) was given the ticket and then I was thrashed."

The attack comes in the backdrop of the alleged gang-rape and brutalisation of a 20-year-old who belonged to the Scheduled Castes from Hathras, which has evoked outrage across the country.