Uttar Pradesh cop booked for social posts against PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath

Kanpur : A suspended sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police, has been booked for posting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

According to police, sub-inspector Vijay Pratap had also made a derogatory remark against a particular religion.

A case has been registered following complaints by district BJP President Ajay Pratap Dhakre and Shailendra Chowdhary, president Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Sabha at Kotwali police station.

Circle officer (City) Vaibhav Pandey that that the guilty police official has been booked under various sections of IPC and IT Act.

Vijay Pratap had made headlines when he embarked on a 65-km run to protest his transfer to Bitholi police station in November 2019.

He had then also posted a tweet stating, "I am being transferred due to the dictatorial attitude of RI (reserve inspector of police). I was asked by the SSP to stay back at reserve police lines but I am being forcibly transferred to Bitholi by the RI. You can call it my anger or unhappiness but I will run and go to Bitholi."