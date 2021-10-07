Uttar Pradesh: FIR clearly nails Union minister's son

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The FIR lodged against Ashish Mishra Monu, the son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra 'Teni', in connection with the recent violent incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which a total of 8 people were killed, accuses the minister's son of serious charges.

As per the FIR, four of the victims were mowed down by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Ashish Mishra.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 for murder, 304-A for causing death due to reckless driving, 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 147 for rioting, 279 for rash driving, 338 for causing grievous injuries to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, along with other sections at the Tikunia police station.

The FIR states that the whole incident was 'premeditated' and that the entire 'conspiracy was hatched by the BJP minister and his son', who committed the act in a display of 'hooliganism'.

The FIR also mentions 15-20 unnamed persons as accused.

The FIR further read, "The incident took place at around 3 pm when Mishra, along with 15-20 others, who were armed with weapons, came to the protest site in Banbirpur in 3 speeding four-wheelers.

Monu Mishra, who was sitting on the left side of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, opened gunfire, mowed down the crowd and went ahead. The firing led to the death of farmer Gurvinder Singh, son of Sukhwinder, a resident of Matronia in Nanpara."

The FIR also alleges that the vehicle of the BJP MP's son overturned on the side of the road and this caused injuries to several other people present on the side of the road and thereafter Mishra opened fire, escaped from his car, and hid in the nearby sugarcane field.