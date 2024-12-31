Uttar Pradesh gears up for Maha Khumb with 1,60,000 tents, 1,50,000 toilets

Mahakumbhnagar (UP) : As 2024 draws to a close, the entire state machinery in Uttar Pradesh has converged upon Sangam, the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river in Prayagraj, racing against time to finalise the preparations for the Maha Kumbh beginning January 13.

For the past two months, an ar-my of workers has been diligently channeling the rivers, widen-ing roads, and leveling the ghats to transform the region in an-ticipation of one of the largest religious events in the world.

Speaking during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the mega event it as the "Maha Kumbh of unity", as he urged people to return from the grand congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society. "Maha Kumbh ka sandesh, ek ho pura desh (Message from Maha Kumbh -- entire country should unite), the prime minister said, adding that Maha Kumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness, but also in its di-versity. Held every 12 years, the Maha Kambh will begin on 'Paush Poornima' on January 13, and conclude on 'Maha Shiv-ratri' after 45 days on February 26. The event draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of Ganga at Sangam, and this year, the state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world. The monumental task of preparing for such an event includes me-ticulous planning and extensive logistics.

The authorities are overseeing the installation of 160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets to be serviced by 15,000 sanitation workers, 1,250-km of pipeline, 67,000 LED lights, 2,000 solar lights, and 300,000 plants to give the area a complete makeover. In addition, nine paved ghats, seven riverfront roads, and 12 km of temporaryghats are under construction. Seven bus stands are also being built, while over 1.5 million square feet of murals and street paintings have been commissioned to adorn the ar-ea. However, the monumental task comes with its challenges. Ero-sions have eaten away Ganga's banks, pushing the river away from its original course and reducing the land available for the Maha Kumbh. In addition, five years of river encroachment swallowed up 3,200 hectares of land used for the 2019 Kumbh. However, officials have risen to the challenge, reclaiming the 3,200 hectares and adding an additional 800 hectares to ensure that the event's scale remains as grand as ever.