Uttar Pradesh govt employee shoots himself in office, critical

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, the personal secretary of Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Rajnish Dubey, shot himself in the head in the office on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan on Monday afternoon.

According to preliminary information available, personal secretary Vishambhar Dayal shot himself with his revolver in the room.

He was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said that his condition was critical and the bullet was still embedded in the head. He said that surgery would be carried out once his condition stabilised.

Later, Dayal was shifted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in a critical condition.

ACP, Hazratganj, Raghvendra Mishra said that a forensic team had reached Bapu Bhawan to collect samples. He refused to comment on how the employee could have carries his revolver into the high-security premises.