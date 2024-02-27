Uttar Pradesh govt set to boost IT sector

Lucknow: With the aim to bring Uttar Pradesh at par with Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the field of technology, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to significantly invest in the IT sector, especially in the Data Centre Park and Artificial Intelligence.

A government official said that several tech giants, such as NIDP Developers, Tata Technologies, STT Global Data Center, and Jackson Limited, have started to channel their investments in the state.

He said that through GBC 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched projects worth more than Rs 90,000 crores in the IT and electronics sector of the state as well.

“This constitutes over 8 per cent of the total projects worth Rs 10 lakh crores implemented through the Ground Breaking Ceremony,” the official said.

He said that Yotta Data Services, under the prestigious Hiranandani Group, is investing Rs 30,000 crore to establish a high-capital data centre park, expected to generate employment for 2160 individuals.

“STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd. is also investing Rs 1850 crore in setting up a data centre, creating job opportunities for 160 people,” the official said.

He said that this investment encompasses infrastructure construction and operation, contingent upon demand, policy support, and feasibility.

“Web Works is currently in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art data centre in Noida with a significant investment of Rs 500 crore. The project will create employment opportunities for 220 individuals,” the official said.

The official added that the engineering company Jackson Group will also establish a data centre park in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA region.

“This project, valued at Rs 1560 crore, will provide employment for 250 people,” he said.

The official said that the company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of diesel generator sets and solar PV modules.

“Jackson Group oversees four key business sectors in India, namely Power Generation and Distribution, Solar, EPC, and Defence,” he said.

He said that bringing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution to Uttar Pradesh, Addverb Ecotech is investing Rs 500 crore to set up a facility in Greater Noida to develop automated robots and material handling technologies.

He said that the project is aimed at creating employment for 2000 individuals.

“Dixon Technologies, a leading Indian multinational electronics manufacturing services company, is investing Rs 650 crore to establish an electronics/mobile manufacturing facility in Sector-151, Noida. This project is expected to generate approximately 4000 jobs,” he said.