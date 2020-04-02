Uttar Pradesh Has Two Newborns, a Boy Named Lockdown and Girl Named Corona

Deoria: While most are wishing that Corona and lockdown do not make a return, there are some who are keeping it in their home forever.

A baby boy born on Monday in Khukhundu village in Deoria district, has been named 'Lockdown' by his parents.

"He was born during lockdown. We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from Corona pandemic. The lockdown is in national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown," said the baby's father Pawan. He further said that the boy's name would always remind people of national interest before self-interest.

Pawan said that he and his family have been observing the lockdown and have even asked their relatives not to visit them until the lockdown is lifted. "We have even postponed the celebrations and rituals for the new born till the lockdown in in force," he said.

Last week, a baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of 'Janata Curfew, was named 'Corona' by her uncle. The uncle, Nitesh Tripathi, said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because 'Corona' has unified the world on this issue. The baby, born in Sohgaura village, has already become the talk of the town.

Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the new born's mother, Ragini Tripathi, before naming the baby. "The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people's unity to fight the evil," he said.