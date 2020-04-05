Uttar Pradesh lockdown may be lifted from April 15

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated that the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh would be lifted from April 15 in a phased manner.

In a video-conferencing with members of parliament, the chief minister sought the cooperation of elected representatives in convincing people not to collect in large numbers and continue to follow the principles of social distancing.

He also sought suggestions from the elected representatives regarding the post lockdown situation.

The Chief Minister said that his government had made all possible efforts to ensure the success of the lockdown.

He further said that 275 persons had tested positive for coronavirus and the maximum number of cases had been reported in the past three days.

He said that the situation remained sensitive because of the migrants who had entered the state.

The state government had, so far, identified 1,499 members of Tablighi Jamaat in the state and 132 Jamaatis had been found to be corona positive.

The Chief Minister said that some people tried to disturb the situation and create chaos but added that the government was initiating stern action against them.