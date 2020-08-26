Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad-Tehri bypass road flooded after water-level rises in Ramganga river

Moradabad-Tehri bypass road was flooded after rising water-level of Ramganga river following incessant rainfall in the adjacent state of Uttarakhand. People were facing problems as they faced difficulty in commuting. Lakshmi Shankar Singh, Executive Engineer, PWD Moradabad said that flooding on the road has caused a loss of around Rs 3 Lakhs.

"We have a retaining wall at one point, so that portion can not be affected. Beyond that point, we have placed sandbags. Flooding on the road has caused us a loss of around Rs 3 Lakhs. We have deployed people on different locations to warn people amid the flooding," Singh told ANI. Notably, several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the past week in Uttarakhand affecting the movement of vehicles from one city to the other.

At present 1,029 villages in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.