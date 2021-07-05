Uttar Pradesh plants 25.5 Crore saplings in a day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has planted a massive 25.5 crore saplings across the state in a single day, as part of a mega plantation drive.

The Yogi Adityanath government had fixed the target of planting 30 crore saplings in July, out of which 25.5 crore were planted on Sunday alone.



The remaining five crore trees will also be planted this month.



While Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the plantation of 'Smriti Vatika', which has 5,000 saplings, in Jhansi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a programme in Sultanpur along the Purvanchal Expressway.



The Chief Minister said that the state was about to create many new records in plantations this year.



Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said that the forest cover in the state had increased by 127 square kilometres.



As per the Forest Survey of India, the forest cover in Uttar Pradesh increased by 127 square kilometres in 2019 compared to the 2017 assessment.



The report said the state's tree cover is 3.05 per cent against the national average of 2.89 per cent.



In the last five years (including the number of trees planted in the last four years and 30 crore in 2021-22), the state will complete the planting of over 100 crore trees.



The plantation drive, which started on July 1 to mark Vriksharopan Jan Aandolan, will continue in all districts till July 7.



According to the spokesman, the record of planting 25 crore saplings was achieved at 5.49 p.m. on Sunday, and by late evening, 25,51,04,004 (25.5 crore) saplings had been planted.

The Chief Minister said, "Two-three years ago, we had agricultural fields and ordinary land here. Today, we have Purvanchal Expressway which will be the backbone of east UP's economy."

He said the plantation along the Purvanchal Expressway by his government would set an example. The Expressway would not only be an industrial corridor but also a model of environment conservation, he said.



The Chief Minister said during previous campaigns he had participated in the plantation of Navgrah Vatika, Nakshatra Vatika and Panchvati. "I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to plant trees which are considered to be pious in our 'Rishi Parampara'," he said.



To encourage people to plant more saplings, the government has also started a competition and winners will be awarded. People will have to upload photographs of plantation on forest department's website