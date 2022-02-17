Uttar Pradesh to emerge as hub for EV, drone units

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh plans to make the state a hub of electric vehicles and drone units. The Technical Education Department in Uttar Pradesh has decided to encourage technical and vocational institutes to introduce courses tailored to suit the requirements of these industries.

"Electric vehicle and drone industries are two most booming segments in the technology sector. Experts suggest that these segments are set to expand in the coming days. We want to enable students to benefit from this boom," said Alok Kumar, secretary, technical education.

The industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state could introduce courses in drone pilot and drone technicians' courses soon, he said. The technical education department has asked educational institutes and experts from the concerned industries to curate a course which can be introduced at the earliest.

"The move is part of our efforts to introduce job-oriented courses. The technical education department also takes suggestions from representatives of various segments in the industries to refine technical courses." he said. Courses in machine learning and artificial intelligence have already been introduced, he added.

Professor P K Mishra, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) said, "In addition to training of manpower in assembly and flying, AKTU will also be involved in research and development in the area. A state of art workshop will be organised at the Centre for Advanced Studies at the university too," he said.