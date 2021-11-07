Uttar Pradesh to escalate vaccination pace, to jab over 25 lakh/day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to escalate the pace of the Covid vaccination programme, with a focus on the second dose, across the state.

The chief minister has issued directions to expedite the inoculation drive by setting a target of delivering 25 to 30 lakh doses every day, in the next two months.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister said, "A target should be set to vaccinate around 25 to 30 lakh people daily so that 100 per cent eligible population gets vaccinated against Covid-19.

"To expedite vaccine coverage, the additional chief secretary, health, must start the preparations and speed up the proceedings by holding a meeting with all the chief medical officers of the state."

Over 67.18 per cent of the state's total eligible adult population has received at least one dose, while around 22.19 per cent are fully immunised.

Earlier, the chief minister had issued a deadline to vaccinate the 100 per cent eligible population by December 15. He had asked the health officials to come up with a special drive to enthuse and motivate people towards vaccination against the deadly infection.

The state government has adopted the 'Cluster Model 2.0' to improve the second dose coverage in the state.

Giving priority to the full vaccination, the work of applying the second dose using the cluster model 2.0 is being done in those villages/localities where the first dose was successfully administered through the same model.

The state-wide launch of the cluster model earlier in June for the Covid-19 vaccination drive made the task easy, equitable, and seamless, eliminating crucial roadblocks like transport and the digital divide.

Meanwhile, out of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, only seven positive cases were reported in the span of the last 24 hours.