Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches First-Ever Yoga Policy on 11th International Yoga Day

On the 11th International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches the state’s first Yoga Policy, announces Spiritual Economic Zones in Garhwal and Kumaon

From Gairsain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s pledge: “Yoga in Every Home, Health for Every Person” – Uttarakhand to become the Global Capital of Yoga and Wellness

Bhararisain (Uttarakhand), June 21:

The summer capital of Uttarakhand, Bhararisain, witnessed a historic moment on Friday as Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami officially launched the state’s first Yoga Policy on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day. He declared, “Uttarakhand will be developed as the global capital of yoga and wellness.”

While delivering the message “Yoga in Every Home, Health for Every Person,” the Chief Minister announced that with the support of the Central Government, one Spiritual Economic Zone will be established in each of the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. These zones will be developed as international hubs of Ayurveda, Yoga, and spiritual tourism.

Linking Yoga with the Economy to Curb Migration

The Chief Minister stated that these zones will also accelerate employment generation in the state, helping to curb migration from the hill regions. He announced the development of two new modern towns that will become global hubs of wellness and the yoga industry. Yoga instructors, Ayurvedic institutes, and spiritual leaders from across the world will be invited to participate.





Subsidies up to ₹20 Lakhs and Research Grants up to ₹10 Lakhs

Under the new Yoga Policy, the establishment of yoga and meditation centers will be eligible for subsidies of up to ₹20 lakhs. Research related to yoga and naturopathy will be granted up to ₹10 lakhs. By March 2026, yoga services will be ensured at all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers, and by 2030, five new yoga hubs will be developed across the state.

Participation from Global Representatives

On this special occasion, diplomats and representatives from eight countries – Mexico, Nepal, Fiji, Mongolia, Suriname, Latvia, Sri Lanka, and Russia – participated in the celebrations and performed yoga alongside the Chief Minister. The presence of yoga guru Padma Shri Swami Bharat Bhushan added great dignity to the event.

Chief Minister Interacted with Students

Before the event, the Chief Minister also met with local students and citizens. His conversation with the students was marked by high energy and enthusiasm. He urged the youth to make yoga a part of their daily routine and move toward a healthier life.









“Yoga Has United the World” – CM Dhami

In his address, the Chief Minister said, “Yoga is not just exercise; it is a philosophy of life that has united the world beyond caste, religion, and borders. It has become the most powerful bridge of global unity and humanity.” He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that due to his efforts, yoga has now become a global symbol of health and connectivity.

Bhararisain – A Confluence of Culture and Nature

The Chief Minister described Bhararisain as a center of Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. He added that this location is now playing a significant role in yoga, spirituality, and policy-making.

⸻









Dignitaries in Special Attendance:

Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat; Ambassador of Mexico to India Federico Salas; Ambassador of Nepal Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma; diplomats from Fiji, Mongolia, Russia, Latvia, Sri Lanka, and Suriname; Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari; SP Sarvesh Panwar; and several administrative officials and thousands of participants were present.