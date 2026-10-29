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Uttarakhand Mutation Campaign Benefits Thousands Under CM Dhami
In Short
Thousands of people in Uttarakhand have benefited from a mutation campaign launched on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directions to simplify land record updates.
Dehradun: Thousands of cases related to undisputed property transfers have been resolved under the Virasat Abhiyan (Inheritance Campaign) launched in Uttarakhand on the directions of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. Under the campaign, a total of 10,404 cases were registered under Sections 34 and 33A, of which 4,943 cases have been resolved. The initiative has provided relief to a large number of people and accelerated the resolution of inheritance-related property matters.
According to the details available during Mutation Day held on October 17, 2026, a total of 9,244 cases were registered under Section 34, of which 3,835 have been resolved. Similarly, out of 1,160 cases registered under Section 33A, 1,108 have been resolved. Thus, a total of 4,943 cases have been disposed of under the two sections.
Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government’s objective is to ensure that public services are delivered to citizens in a simple, transparent and time-bound manner. The Virasat Abhiyan is an important initiative in this direction. He said that unnecessary delays in resolving undisputed property-related matters often cause inconvenience to people. The government’s priority is to ensure the speedy resolution of such cases and provide relief to citizens.
The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to making administrative processes more effective and people-centric, with public welfare as its highest priority. He directed the concerned officials to regularly review the cases received under the campaign and ensure the early resolution of the remaining cases in accordance with the rules, so that people do not have to make unnecessary visits to government offices.
This initiative by the state government is helping improve the efficiency of revenue services, address public grievances and strengthen citizens’ trust in the administration.
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