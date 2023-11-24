Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Faces Momentary Halt: Technical Setback And Ongoing Challenges

Rescue operations at the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site encountered a temporary pause on Thursday due to a technical glitch with the auger machine responsible for drilling through the debris. While officials assured that the trapped workerswould be freed "soon," the malfunction of the machine prompted the halt. Authorities emphasized ongoing efforts to rectify the machine and cautioned the media against speculating on a timeline for the rescue operation to prevent misleading the public.

During a subsequent media briefing on Friday, Mahmood Ahmed, Additional Secretary Technical at Road and Transport, addressed the technical challenges affecting the machine. He revealed that a team of eight to nine members had joined the rescue operation, focusing on repairing the damaged auger blades. Debris and metal lodged in the collapsed section of the tunnel posed hindrances, leading to ongoing cleaning efforts to prevent further issues with the machine. The team had covered 45 meters, with an additional 14 meters to go.

Ahmed explained that increased torque and extended distance had weakened the concrete supporting the auger machine. The goal was to surpass the 45-meter mark, and during the pipe cleaning process, they swiftly conducted grouting and rock bolting to reinforce the structure. Extra concrete, mixed with an accelerator for quick strength, was added.

During the briefing before 3 pm on Friday, Ahmed mentioned that welding a new pipe would take approximately two hours. Expressing hope for a smooth journey forward, he requested prayers for the operation's success, anticipating completion within the mentioned timeframe.

The rescue operation, prompted by the tunnel collapse on November 12, entered its 13th day on Friday. Forty-one laborers were trapped within a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. The workers are confined within a fully constructed 2-kilometer segment of the tunnel, featuring concrete structures ensuring safety.

General Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), emphasized the collaborative efforts of state and central governments in the challenging rescue operation. Hasnain characterized it as a war to save the "sons of India," with the government sparing no resources for the mission. The NDMA cautioned against media speculation regarding the rescue timeline, underscoring the combined efforts of central agencies and multiple state governments engaged in the operation. As of the latest update, there has been no progress in the movement of the pipe through debris since Thursday, with approximately 15 meters of drilling left to reach the stranded workers.