Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Enters Day 13: Technical Setbacks And Progress Updates

The rescue operation in the Uttarkashi tunnel, aimed at extracting 41 trapped workers, entered its 13th day on Friday. The drilling work from the Silkyara tunnel side, employing an American-augur machine, faced a setback when the platform supporting the equipment developed cracks late on Thursday night. Despite this, the platform has been repaired, and the process of cutting the injected pipe to alleviate pressure is underway, according to Bhaskar Khulbe, former PMO Advisor.



Khulbe mentioned that the rescue team worked on two fronts to fix the platform, and drilling is expected to resume at 11:30 am. Currently, the team has drilled 46 meters, with 14 more meters left to reach the trapped workers. To create a smooth passage, three pipes of 6 meters each will be used, one of which was injected earlier.

Khulbe assured that the ground penetration study revealed no metal presence beyond the next 5 meters, making the subsequent stretch less challenging as the debris is expected to be soft.

The tunnel rescue operation transitioned to its final stage on Wednesday, with expectations that the workers would be pulled out on the same day. A drone, employed in the rescue operation, is equipped with advanced technology, enabling it to navigate inside the tunnel and reach GPS-denied areas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who stayed overnight at the tunnel site, is set to return to Dehradun later in the day. Dhami had earlier stated his commitment to oversee the rescue operation while maintaining the functionality of his government work.

Due to the ongoing crisis, the celebration of the Egas festival in Uttarakhand was canceled, where Chief Minister Dhami was supposed to participate. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed provisions being packed for the trapped workers, with the rescue team delivering food, medicines, and other essentials through a pipe inserted for this purpose.

Officials cautioned against setting a specific timeline for the rescue, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the operation. Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, likened the rescue work to a "war," citing the unpredictable challenges posed by Himalayan geology. As a precaution, 41 ambulances, including 31 from the 'Operation 108 Ambulance' initiative and 10 from the state administration, have been deployed at the Uttarkashi tunnel site.