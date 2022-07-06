V-P Naidu, PM Modi remember Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.





Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an eminent statesman, visionary thinker, renowned educationist & a passionate nationalist. Every Indian should draw inspiration from his invaluable contribution towards national integration & development. My humble tributes on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/1OQpQl9rHG — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 6, 2022





Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. He is widely respected for his contribution to India's development particularly in sectors such as commerce and industry. He was also known for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. pic.twitter.com/jcmgH3Lz6L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022





