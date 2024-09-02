  • Menu
Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype unveiled

Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype unveiled
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML's facility.

Bengaluru: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML's facility. The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests for the next ten days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw told reporters.

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added. "After Vande Bharat chair cars, we were working on Vande Bharat sleeper cars. Its manufacturing has now been completed.

This train will go out for the trial and testing from the BEML facility today," Vaishnaw said. Once the prototypes of Vande Bharat sleeper cars are properly tested, then the series of production will start.

